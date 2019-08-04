Caleres, Inc. (CAL) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Has 1.08 Sentiment

Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 610 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 566 decreased and sold their holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.21 billion shares, up from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bristol Myers Squibb Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 29 to 24 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 98 Reduced: 468 Increased: 447 New Position: 163.

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to report $0.57 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CAL’s profit would be $24.07 million giving it 6.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Caleres, Inc.’s analysts see 58.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 700,725 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams President of Famous Footwear; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – Caleres Profit, Revenue Rise in Latest Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams Pres of Famous Footwear; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CALERES QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES FOR FAMOUS FOOTWEAR (NOT TOTAL CO) UP 2.8%

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wedbush. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Friday, March 22 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $669.68 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.23 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity.