Caleres Inc. (CAL) and Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Contrasting side by side

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories businesses, Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) and Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres Inc. 25 0.27 N/A -0.26 0.00 Crocs Inc. 25 1.37 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caleres Inc. and Crocs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Caleres Inc. and Crocs Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% Crocs Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Caleres Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crocs Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Caleres Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Crocs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Crocs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caleres Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Caleres Inc. and Crocs Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Crocs Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Caleres Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.08% and an $32.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Crocs Inc. is $31.4, which is potential 49.81% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caleres Inc. is looking more favorable than Crocs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Caleres Inc. shares and 0% of Crocs Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Caleres Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Crocs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caleres Inc. -6.3% -10.23% -19.65% -34.14% -32.03% -13.91% Crocs Inc. -9.47% -16.46% -18.34% -12.97% 44.13% -15.01%

For the past year Caleres Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Crocs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Crocs Inc. beats Caleres Inc.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. SchollÂ’s Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, RykÃ¤, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails menÂ’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, as well as directly to end-user consumers through company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites, and kiosks. As of December 31, 2016, Crocs, Inc. operated 228 retail stores; 98 kiosks and store-in-stores; 232 outlet stores; and 12 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.