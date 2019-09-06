Caleres (CAL) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; Collectors Universe (CLCT)’s Sentiment Is 3.33

Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced equity positions in Collectors Universe Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.15 million shares, up from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Collectors Universe Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:CAL) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Caleres Inc’s current price of $21.02 translates into 0.33% yield. Caleres Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 710,201 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – Caleres Sees 2018 Sales $2.8B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES WERE UP 2.8%; 06/03/2018 Caleres Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.50; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams President of Famous Footwear; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $887.55 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 43.67% above currents $21.02 stock price. Caleres Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) rating on Friday, March 22. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $26 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. Macquarie Research maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) rating on Friday, March 22. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $38 target.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $237.99 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

