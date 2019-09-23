Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Position in Grubhub (GRUB) by $47.20 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 73,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 54,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 276,777 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01 million, up from 11.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.57 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 19,644 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 37,800 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 119,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp holds 1.27M shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). White Pine Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.15% or 66,780 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,712 shares. 12,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Driehaus Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 12,912 shares. Waddell & Reed owns 358,164 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 142,045 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eHealth, Inc. Common Stock (EHTH) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 55,991 shares to 23,341 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Shares for $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.