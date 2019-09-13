Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; As Abiomed (ABMD) Market Valuation Rose, Marsico Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01 million, up from 11.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 603,221 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $188.25. About 304,244 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,933 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $196.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

