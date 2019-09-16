Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Has Trimmed by $8.25 Million; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $509.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 233.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 9.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 13.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733.87M, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 1.70M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 118,760 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 54,674 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,014 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 32.06 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 220 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Savant Ltd holds 7,539 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.05% or 134,154 shares. 350,000 were reported by Cooperman Leon G. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clear Street Markets Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kennedy Capital accumulated 100,847 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 39,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Company invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). City Holding, a West Virginia-based fund reported 280 shares. 42,591 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 508,000 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $82.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 343,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.74M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Com has 80,393 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 31,610 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 419,368 shares. 44,363 are owned by Mai Cap Mgmt. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,543 shares. 1.54M are owned by Eminence Lp. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,079 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). accumulated 53,486 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cwm Limited Co holds 285 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

