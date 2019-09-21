Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $10.84 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71M shares traded or 351.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Company owns 21 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,631 shares. 650 were accumulated by Motco. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 128,184 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 63,470 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 8,739 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.02% or 58,223 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rockland invested in 73,231 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 2,827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 0.46% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 1.15M shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15 million for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 875,500 shares to 808,956 shares, valued at $35.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,632 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB).