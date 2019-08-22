Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Stake In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Upped; Palisade Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $1.07 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $218.32. About 474,865 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 101,686 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Com Inc New York holds 1.57% or 32,533 shares. 37,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Llc. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.15% or 58,684 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.5% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 3.91% or 387,394 shares. Indiana Trust Mngmt Communications invested 0.51% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd accumulated 90,968 shares. Curbstone Finance Management holds 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 3,010 shares. Hartford Management owns 62,933 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 0.99% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 2,947 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The California-based Btr Cap Management has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 53,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,225 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

