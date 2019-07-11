Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Raised Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Valuation Declined; Slate Path Capital LP Increased General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40 million, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 234,493 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, GE, Boeing, Coherus, NetApp – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “A Detailed Look At Why GE’s Stock Has Underperformed The Market Since The Downturn – Forbes” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE workers in Lynn reject labor deal, putting pact in peril – Boston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes (HHC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes Corp.’s Earnings Surge on Strong Land Sales – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

