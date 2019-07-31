Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Holding In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Upped; Swedbank Has Upped Ibm (IBM) Position by $34.54 Million

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 244,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.13 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 332,697 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 46,102 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 244,709 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 80,062 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability owns 9,253 shares. Virtu Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 6,201 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 1,000 shares. Glenmede Na reported 32 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.18% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Gp owns 9,115 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Harris Assocs LP has 0.34% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture has 0.52% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 130,044 shares to 731,301 shares, valued at $98.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 473,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.31M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnso (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,917 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,191 shares. Moreover, Whalerock Point Partners Limited Co has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,749 shares. 1,440 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hilton Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust invested in 9,122 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,121 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 4,961 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westpac Bk Corp reported 143,595 shares stake. Bragg Advsrs reported 26,484 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 10,811 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 18,655 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 37,000 shares stake.

