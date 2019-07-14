Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Holding In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Increased; Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,191 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

