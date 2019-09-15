Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Trimmed Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $8.25 Million; Bbr Partners Has Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 393.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 13,374 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,022 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc. by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,846 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 2,576 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested in 0.3% or 52,202 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,230 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zwj Counsel owns 18,136 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First National Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.29% or 8,742 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 9,988 shares. Pure Finance Inc reported 4,783 shares. Oldfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 62,100 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utah Retirement System holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 294,259 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Mgmt has invested 0.95% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Advisory Network Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wade G W Inc has 4,092 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.