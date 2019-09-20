Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Lowered Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $8.25 Million; Stock Price Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 1.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $149.71. About 299,667 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $227.38 million for 22.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.92 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 6,600 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 24,818 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 49,822 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc invested in 496,183 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Next Finance Inc reported 207 shares. Interest Group Inc holds 53,486 shares. Architects holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 100 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 47,237 shares. Daiwa Grp has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 50,084 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Company owns 295,164 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,858 shares.

