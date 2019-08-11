Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $2.26 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $13.40 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 126,490 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85 million, down from 21.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $383.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company invested in 51,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moors Cabot invested 0.09% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Reinhart Prtn accumulated 314,332 shares. 27,705 were reported by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Fosun Interest Limited holds 0.06% or 33,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Select Equity Group Incorporated LP holds 0% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,341 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 30 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) stated it has 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 40,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 5,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 5,955 were reported by Holt Cap Advisors Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 105,847 shares. Hightower Ltd holds 1,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 128,144 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,186 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 334,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 2,932 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 35,580 shares. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership owns 7,045 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,278 shares.