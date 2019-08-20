Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $2.26 Million; Xylem Com (XYL) Stake Has Upped by Buffington Mohr Mcneal

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 112,437 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 228.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 29,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,905 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 12,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 221,729 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.