Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Cut Its Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $8.25 Million as Shares Rose; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $371,280

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,887 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 14,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 2.25M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 551,820 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,163 shares to 43,816 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.88 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

