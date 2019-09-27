Caledonia Investments Plc Upped Watsco (WSO) Holding by $3.02 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Silver Lake Group Trimmed Position by $9.21 Million

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.54M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 277,194 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther owns 3,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 41,149 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). The Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.14% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 16,984 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 59,744 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 21,873 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management & accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Caledonia Investments Public Limited has invested 8.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 80 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 1,719 shares. Orrstown Fin Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.