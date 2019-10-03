Caledonia Investments Plc Upped Watsco (WSO) Holding; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Value Rose, Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $756,297

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 9,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 432,871 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.47M, down from 442,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 1.58 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 95,727 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.80 million for 14.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 390,672 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $48.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 45,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 11,070 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 81,616 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,900 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 600 shares. 200 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Texas Permanent School Fund has 42,459 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hennessy owns 35,400 shares. United Fire Group Inc Inc reported 3,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 1.73M shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 15,543 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 38,773 shares. Automobile Association reported 387,098 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.23% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 1.83M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Capital Management reported 2,631 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd has 0.66% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Caledonia Invests Public has 175,478 shares for 8.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 43,251 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc accumulated 153,696 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 599,407 shares. King Luther Capital Management reported 3,705 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc has 13,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De has 208,851 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 6,325 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,719 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.