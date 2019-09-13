Caledonia Investments Plc Maintains Stake in Watsco (WSO); As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Cut by $615,000 Its Holding

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $169.89. About 73,540 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.63. About 1.13 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 61,672 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 3,383 shares. Seizert Cap Lc stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability owns 16,503 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. James Investment Incorporated stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.07% or 3,194 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,072 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 24,171 shares. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,142 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York owns 5,905 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 2.13 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 1.65% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 50,272 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Investment Management invested in 0.42% or 8,023 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 1,810 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 3.74M shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1,573 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 308,885 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 51,895 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 447 shares. Cutter And Brokerage owns 4,793 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd has invested 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 6,278 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Llc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 5,727 shares. 20,405 were accumulated by Prudential Inc.

