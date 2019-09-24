Caledonia Investments Plc Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $539,440

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 5,783 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 49,168 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, up from 44,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 7,783 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank Tru invested in 0.83% or 54,164 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated owns 9,903 shares. 49 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 2,100 shares. Frontier Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 84,055 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 820 shares. Markel Corporation reported 356,000 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 64 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,977 shares. 14,410 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 136,213 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 1,338 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,278 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19,228 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,141 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 139,160 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 22,060 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 175,240 shares. 60,142 are owned by Td Asset. Timessquare Cap invested 0.21% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fca Corp Tx reported 0.35% stake. Snyder Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.25% or 252,676 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,891 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 477,276 shares stake. Bard Assoc holds 7,792 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,334 shares.