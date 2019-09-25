Caledonia Investments Plc Increases Stake in Watsco (WSO); Hap Trading Has Raised Its Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Stake by $476,000

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 504.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 119,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 142,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $572,000, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 2.57M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 122,195 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd (Call) by 630,100 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 96,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,962 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,727 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management Sa. Swedbank invested in 1.2% or 3.93 million shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 1.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ancora Lc reported 12,631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 12.74M shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors owns 1,070 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Advisors has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 328 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 316,426 shares. 10,446 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 394,626 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,677 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 24,390 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Griffin Asset Management owns 15,213 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carlson Cap Lp invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 8,107 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,320 shares. Asset Management holds 1,934 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,396 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 171,364 shares. Raymond James Services holds 0.01% or 10,973 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 14,756 shares. Ipswich Inv Management holds 8,023 shares. Raymond James has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

