Caledonia Investments Plc Increases Stake in Watsco (WSO); As Vale S A (VALE) Shares Rose, Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $39.13 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 14.93M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS MAINTAINS EXPECTED IRON ORE OUTPUT OF 390 MLN TONNES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 287,250 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.90 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.05% or 33,860 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 59,909 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital World Invsts reported 1.31 million shares. Ipswich Investment Management accumulated 8,023 shares. Bartlett Company Lc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 64 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,114 shares. 7,770 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associates Inc. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 6,662 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 7 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 3,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stifel Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 16,984 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited stated it has 5,650 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

