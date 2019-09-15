Caledonia Investments Plc Holding in Watsco (WSO) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Strs Ohio Has Boosted Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 1806.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 691,917 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 53,835 shares to 808,951 shares, valued at $49.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 47,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,874 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 4,534 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0.11% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 3.44M shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation owns 612,843 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 249,905 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 34,067 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 84,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whitebox Ltd has invested 0.21% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 18,900 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs has 10,547 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 249,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 24,735 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.