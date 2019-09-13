Caledonia Investments Plc Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted by $583,860 Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 743,544 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.97 million, up from 727,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 414,222 shares traded or 125.23% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 10.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,085 shares to 304,231 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,839 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

