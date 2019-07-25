Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position by $5.25 Million; Stock Price Rose; Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Holding

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 5.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $16.12 during the last trading session, reaching $492.2. About 329,278 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Campus Communities (ACC) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BRX vs. EPR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Key Factors to Impact Digital Realty’s (DLR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy as Powell Hints at Near-Term Rate Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell holds 25,003 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 956,036 shares or 4.79% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 325,771 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.01% or 588 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested 0.54% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York-based Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 28,231 are owned by Gagnon Securities Lc. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 940 shares. 459,301 are owned by Uss Investment Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 1,657 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Washington Bancorporation invested in 63 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 311,273 shares. First Personal Services owns 2,930 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated has 1,244 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru owns 150,933 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York stated it has 1.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comm Retail Bank reported 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 241,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 33,466 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.07% or 4.20M shares. 111,406 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jnba Advsr holds 0.1% or 8,456 shares. First National stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bokf Na has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dana Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0.1% or 38,746 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.5% or 7.54 million shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.