Caledonia Investments Plc Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $7.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Holding in Fedex Com (FDX) as Market Value Declined

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 13.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 20,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 135 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 20,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 3.98 million shares traded or 54.16% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.43% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 30,527 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca has invested 0.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 36,942 shares stake. 7,610 were reported by Meridian Inv Counsel Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bangor National Bank & Trust reported 6,663 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.8% or 46,060 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 7,185 shares. 292,204 are owned by Adage Partners Group Llc. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 4,317 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 25 shares. Barnett & has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Street invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.11% or 2,976 shares in its portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

