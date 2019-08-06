Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $5.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Winslow Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Centene (CNC)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 49,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 95,970 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 46,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 3.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 7.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 25,609 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 38,746 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 62,144 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital accumulated 691,854 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 1.97% or 126,201 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 151,234 shares. 224,523 were reported by Cardinal Capital Mngmt. Orrstown Inc accumulated 5,063 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 21,910 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 5,037 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 19,806 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alphamark Advsr Limited Company invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 835,599 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.09% or 99,710 shares. Burren Advsr Limited owns 20,584 shares for 6.67% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Communications stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 7,588 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 43,732 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,090 shares. Scout Invests accumulated 243,483 shares. York Management Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 716,442 shares. Duncker Streett & Co reported 3,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 153,438 are owned by Aviva Public Limited. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4.70 million shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12,086 shares to 462,348 shares, valued at $215.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,061 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

