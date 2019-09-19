Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Its Wd (WDFC) Position as Share Price Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 54,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 434,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.14 million, down from 489,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.28. About 74,958 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lone Pine Lc has 6.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.38 million shares. Opus Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 22,224 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Lynch And Assoc In owns 151,381 shares for 6.59% of their portfolio. Berkshire Money Mgmt accumulated 1,661 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch & Forbes Ltd Com accumulated 894,473 shares. General Amer invested 4.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Mgmt owns 396,281 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.49 million shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,443 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Commerce reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Llc reported 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% or 277,708 shares in its portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb State Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 54,893 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Raymond James & has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,558 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,044 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company owns 30,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 106,070 shares. 309 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.03% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 130,412 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,775 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 258 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 10,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 22,195 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 0.03% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 49,183 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) by 88,587 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $170.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 5,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 36.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.