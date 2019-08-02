Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $5.46 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 717,088 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 148,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, down from 168,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability holds 2.61% or 35,669 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr owns 8,231 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap invested in 0.12% or 29,397 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,684 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Arvest Financial Bank Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,414 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Management Llp has invested 7.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dupont Cap Management reported 0.17% stake. 868 are held by Dsc Limited Partnership. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Winslow Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Westfield Mgmt Lp invested in 0.95% or 456,640 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1,214 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 2.14 million shares. 15.54 million were reported by Cap Ww Investors.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

