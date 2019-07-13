Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $5.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Mckinley Capital Management Position In Ingersoll (IR) Was Increased

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,325 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15 million, up from 134,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.46 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 16 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 1.80M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 449,418 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 10,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 17,625 shares. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 16,840 are owned by Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Montag A & Associate stated it has 14,620 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 48,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,429 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.67% or 78,444 shares. 2,207 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 18,000 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jaffetilchin Prns Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,499 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 26,509 shares to 59,454 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,582 shares, and cut its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Hendershot Invests Inc has invested 3.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 11.36M shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 1.05M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natl Pension Service invested in 3.04 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 27,976 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lourd Cap Limited Liability stated it has 9,765 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 147,657 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept holds 0.23% or 9,930 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.31M shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stewart And Patten Lc reported 34,140 shares stake. Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 51,989 shares.