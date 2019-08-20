Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Stock Price Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (SBRA) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 62,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.44 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 571,079 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 148,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, down from 168,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $278.5. About 332,687 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 10,565 shares stake. Orbimed Advsr Llc owns 447,300 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 7,647 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 12,542 shares. Paloma holds 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,866 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 24,877 shares. Wills Fin Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tarbox Family Office reported 191 shares. Cibc World Incorporated accumulated 20,613 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp holds 1.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 281,436 shares. 430,229 are held by First Trust Advisors Lp. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1,094 are held by Grimes Communication Inc. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.13% or 2,659 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 101 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc holds 16,422 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 202,380 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 2 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 15,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 704,228 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 6,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 36,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).