Caledonia Investments Plc Boosted Watsco (WSO) Stake by $3.02 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Harvest Management Increased Holding

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.82. About 2.22 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.32. About 158,230 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,071 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pictet Bankshares stated it has 36,630 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 20,185 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 80 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sib Ltd Liability invested in 45,477 shares. 27,953 are owned by Selway Asset Mgmt. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 8,790 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tt owns 383,654 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 35,364 shares.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.01 million shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,410 shares. Stevens Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 11,860 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,285 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,339 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 7,770 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 663 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 126,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp stated it has 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Franklin Res invested in 9,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier Assocs Inc invested in 0.31% or 12,152 shares. American Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 62,965 shares.

