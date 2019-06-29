Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) and The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) and The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). The two are both Farm Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers Inc. 87 1.52 N/A 1.69 58.12 The Andersons Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.09 27.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Andersons Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Calavo Growers Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Calavo Growers Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Andersons Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 7.9% The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Calavo Growers Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The Andersons Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calavo Growers Inc. Its rival The Andersons Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calavo Growers Inc. and The Andersons Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 68.5%. Insiders held 5.1% of Calavo Growers Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of The Andersons Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calavo Growers Inc. 2.11% 5.49% 22.83% -1.32% 7.03% 34.22% The Andersons Inc. 1.52% -8.01% -15.24% -9.1% -4.22% 0.3%

For the past year Calavo Growers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Andersons Inc.

Summary

Calavo Growers Inc. beats The Andersons Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.