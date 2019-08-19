Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Farm Products industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers Inc. 90 1.41 N/A 1.81 48.86 CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Calavo Growers Inc. and CHS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8.3% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calavo Growers Inc. and CHS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 18.2%. Calavo Growers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calavo Growers Inc. -0.95% -7.69% -6.87% 10.65% -4.39% 21.22% CHS Inc. -0.9% -0.18% -0.51% -0.87% -2.39% 8.39%

For the past year Calavo Growers Inc. was more bullish than CHS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Calavo Growers Inc. beats CHS Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels comprising ethanol and dried distillers grains with solubles, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products including, methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.