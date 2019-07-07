Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $415,000; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Holding

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 101,128 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 61,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 18,398 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 57,826 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.02% or 50,775 shares. Captrust stated it has 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor holds 0.28% or 24,390 shares. Paloma has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.01% or 53,377 shares. Ranger Invest LP has 273,050 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability accumulated 40,552 shares. Navellier And Associate holds 4,091 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 17,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,981 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 2,423 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 10,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 5,465 shares to 204,824 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,710 are owned by Alley Limited Com. Birmingham Capital Inc Al invested in 0.3% or 2,800 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 112,041 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt invested in 0.73% or 6,990 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 30,285 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 43,959 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 9,674 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 823,515 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,347 shares. Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 3.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,500 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 377,451 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 1,590 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barr E S And owns 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,164 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Management has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 4,835 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.