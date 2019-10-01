Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder White Pine Capital Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Raised Stake

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 12,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 85,665 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

