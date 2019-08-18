Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding by $828.46 Million as Valuation Declined; As Adobe (Put) (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $8.57 Million

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 9.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 18,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 99,302 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 103.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 63,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Sei Invs Com reported 57,494 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.05% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 3,403 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 10,686 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 2,933 shares. Copeland Limited Liability Corp holds 1.74% or 301,450 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 28,800 shares. 28,550 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,781 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,666 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 54,200 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 107,975 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares to 9,376 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank And Trust invested in 0.66% or 12,962 shares. Main Street Research Ltd accumulated 5.08% or 59,911 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,625 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 760 are held by Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.75% stake. 12,056 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 3.7% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 321,886 shares. 75 are held by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. 2.00M are owned by Dsm Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,961 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 56,105 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 2.48M shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 175,326 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 7,999 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.23% stake.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,702 shares to 2,298 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,798 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).