Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Its Stake by $592,704; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Holding by $488,394 as Stock Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 3,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 9,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 294,148 shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 13 shares. 5,272 were reported by Glenmede Com Na. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,202 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pnc Svcs Gru reported 2,703 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 68,778 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,156 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor reported 41,820 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 10,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,800 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 40,537 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Calavo Growers’ Earnings Stabilize in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Calavo Growers Is Back On Track for a Record Year – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nautilus and Dean Foods among consumer gainers; Iconix Brand leads losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 3.60 million shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 30,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 8,633 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.