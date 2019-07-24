Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As W P Carey (WPC) Shares Rose, National Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 54,783 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 326,442 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 373,039 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $45.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Calavo Growers Is Back On Track for a Record Year – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calavo Growers: The Consumption Of Avocados Outpaces The Growth In Population – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Calavo Growers — Market-Beating Returns on the Back of Avocados – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Calavo (CVGW) – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton owns 57,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Legal And General Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 40,552 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 68,739 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 86 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 28,800 shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Company has 1.74% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 301,450 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 9,583 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 32 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 1,337 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Company has 18,550 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 123,874 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Income Investors Should Consider Buying W.P. Carey – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey: Don’t Buy This 5.3%-Yielding REIT Now, Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc reported 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Plante Moran Advsr Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 703 shares. 602,489 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. B Riley Wealth reported 2,819 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 12,999 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 17,490 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,046 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.18 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 14,235 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,149 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 4,809 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser accumulated 5,700 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,549 shares to 4,604 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).