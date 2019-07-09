Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Increased Holding; Ftb Advisors Cut Its Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding by $304,794 as Stock Value Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,571 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 34,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 1.85M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 16,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,909 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 130,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 45,564 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:MAN) by 5,974 shares to 45,127 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Com Usd5 (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12,352 shares to 79,461 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,559 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc..