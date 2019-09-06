Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Holding by $415,000; Guardian Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 161,751 shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 12,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 360,686 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, up from 348,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 4.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 9,583 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 2,781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 147,800 shares. 44,786 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 57,000 shares. Ranger Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.66% or 273,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 5,800 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 2,564 shares. 201 are owned by Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corp. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 535,428 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Citigroup owns 9,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 2,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,255 shares to 180,411 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 23,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.