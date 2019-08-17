CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 0.93 N/A 0.03 338.18 Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.51 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see CalAmp Corp. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CalAmp Corp. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp Corp. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CalAmp Corp. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Wireless Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Sierra Wireless Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

CalAmp Corp. and Sierra Wireless Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.95% and an $17.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CalAmp Corp. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 28.9%. CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year CalAmp Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.