CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 0.95 N/A 0.03 338.18 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.54 N/A 2.72 10.72

In table 1 we can see CalAmp Corp. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CalAmp Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CalAmp Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp Corp. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CalAmp Corp. Its rival Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CalAmp Corp. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

CalAmp Corp. has an average price target of $17.25, and a 70.62% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $42, which is potential 47.01% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. was more bearish than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats on 10 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.