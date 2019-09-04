CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 0.90 N/A 0.03 338.18 Ciena Corporation 40 1.88 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 demonstrates CalAmp Corp. and Ciena Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ciena Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CalAmp Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has CalAmp Corp. and Ciena Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp Corp. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ciena Corporation on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CalAmp Corp. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Ciena Corporation 0 3 11 2.79

CalAmp Corp. has an average price target of $17.25, and a 80.82% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation’s consensus price target is $48.07, while its potential upside is 18.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than Ciena Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ciena Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend while Ciena Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.