CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 1.08 N/A 0.71 19.04 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.21 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CalAmp Corp. and BK Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8%

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp Corp. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. BK Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BK Technologies Corporation are 3.1 and 2 respectively. CalAmp Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BK Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CalAmp Corp. and BK Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.13% for CalAmp Corp. with average price target of $17.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of CalAmp Corp. shares and 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.83% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, BK Technologies Corporation has 13.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. was less bullish than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BK Technologies Corporation.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.