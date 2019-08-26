CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Reaches $9.44 52-Week Low; 3M Company (MMM) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.78 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.44 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $317.46M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $8.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.22M less. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 146,313 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.58% above currents $155.47 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. See 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $201.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $207.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Inv Co Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,741 shares. Ent reported 5,027 shares stake. 2,064 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 115,150 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 240,736 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Davis invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hemenway Communication Ltd Llc has 89,708 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 36,244 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 3.56% stake. Profund Advisors holds 17,142 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 76,738 shares. 5,783 were accumulated by Hbk Invs L P. Bp Pcl has 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1.23M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $155.47. About 1.22M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01M for 78.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kicking The Tires On CalAmp – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Camping World Are Slumping Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spent a Fortune on Child Care This Summer? 5 Tips for Next Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iraqis choose refugee camps over ruined homes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp has $24 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 82.73% above currents $9.44 stock price. Calamp had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CAMP in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on Monday, March 25 to “Hold” rating.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $317.46 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 269.71 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CalAmp Corp. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap owns 11,814 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 26,581 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sei owns 323,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Comerica Bank holds 0% or 37,881 shares. Lazard Asset Management reported 0% stake. Fdx Advsrs has 10,239 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Mgmt has invested 0.82% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Citadel Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 66,782 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 67,557 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,536 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 55,958 shares or 0% of the stock.