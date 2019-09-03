CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Comparison side by side

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 0.90 N/A 0.03 338.18 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.52 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see CalAmp Corp. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CalAmp Corp. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Risk & Volatility

CalAmp Corp. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CalAmp Corp. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CalAmp Corp. and Westell Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.82% for CalAmp Corp. with average target price of $17.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CalAmp Corp. and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 17.7% respectively. 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year CalAmp Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.