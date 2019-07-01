CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 13 1.08 N/A 0.71 19.04 Infinera Corporation 4 0.53 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CalAmp Corp. and Infinera Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, Infinera Corporation has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CalAmp Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CalAmp Corp. and Infinera Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

CalAmp Corp.’s upside potential is 50.13% at a $17.25 consensus target price. Competitively Infinera Corporation has an average target price of $6.6, with potential upside of 115.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Infinera Corporation seems more appealing than CalAmp Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CalAmp Corp. and Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 80.6% respectively. 3.83% are CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Infinera Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46% Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. has 3.46% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -19.8% weaker performance.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Infinera Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.