CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Comparison side by side

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. 12 0.89 N/A 0.03 338.18 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.78 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7%

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp Corp. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. I.D. Systems Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, I.D. Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. I.D. Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CalAmp Corp. and I.D. Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25 I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CalAmp Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.35% and an $17.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CalAmp Corp. and I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of CalAmp Corp. shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22% I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend while I.D. Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.