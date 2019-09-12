Calamp (CAMP) Share Price Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered by $1.73 Million Its Stake; As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Share Price Declined, Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 157,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 199,786 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 357,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 71,086 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 118.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 471,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 869,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23M, up from 398,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.35% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 833,952 shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold IRDM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 70 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 300 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company reported 9,960 shares stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Bamco New York holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 11.59 million shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 18,705 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 53,790 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 764,297 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Hanson Mcclain holds 300 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 726 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 103,100 shares.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium +3% on Q1 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Boosts Satellite Data Reach With AWS Ground Station – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget SpaceX; Iridium Communications Is Already Delivering Next-Gen Satellite Internet – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium: Connecting The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 6,390 shares to 5,328 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,590 shares to 27,611 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 165,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brexit Crisis Is Coming To A Head: Thatâ€™s Bad News For U.S. Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: CalAmp (CAMP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PG&E proposes reorganization plan with $17.9 bln for wildfire claims – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CAMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.89% less from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 199,786 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,617 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0.01% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Hrt Fincl Limited invested in 0.01% or 11,118 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 29,945 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 11,700 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 195,877 shares. 229,027 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 378,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 163,160 shares. Kestrel Investment Management stated it has 221,700 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab invested in 193,518 shares or 0% of the stock. 78,009 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Limited. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Company reported 948,969 shares.